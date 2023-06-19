CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council have voted to reject a bid for proposals to do the necessary work for new traffic signals on Water Street at First and Second streets.
The lone bid for the project was from M and B Services in Clarion. Cost of the proposal is $532,356.68.
The decision was made at Wednesday’s meeting after a brief executive session held to full discuss the details of the work proposed and the associated costs.
Council voted to advertise for the project again with completion date of April 30, 2024.
Councilman Bill Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee, will contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding more affordable costs for the project and receive permission to rebid the project, which is the current Green Light Go project.
Eldridge also reported for the revitalization committee that council should hear the decision sometime this summer for the next Green Light Go Grant for which council applied for further work on Water Street Revitalization Project.
