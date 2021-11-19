CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council recently approved a budget with no increase in real estate taxes for 2022, but does include an increase in the Local Services Tax.
The increase in the local service tax would mean anyone employed in the borough and earning more than $12,000 will pay $52 a year instead of the $10 they have been paying since 2008.
Penny Monahan, chairman of the finance committee, said the increase would mean an additional $14,000 in revenue. She said the total tax amounts to $1 a week for those making more than $12,000 a year.
Monahan said the tentative budget is balanced, but did not disclose exact figures because it is not the final budget.
Council approved having the tentative budget advertised to be adopted at the December meeting.