CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council heard concerns about property conditions of a neighbor and speeding in the borough at last Wednesday’s meeting.
Borough resident Julie Gates took several pictures of her neighbor’s property to demonstrate the condition of one of the homes on her street.
Gates said the house is occupied, but alleged it has no running water, heat or sewage facilities and there is a large hole in the roof.
She had complained about the property to council before and said the conditions have progressively gotten worse and now people are living there.
She also said shingles from the house blew off in the recent windstorm and landed in her yard.
“We have to live up to standards of living, why don’t they?” she said, asking that if council couldn’t do anything, what agency can.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said a letter has been sent to the owner about the property, but it has not been picked up at the post office.
The borough solicitor, Matt Jorden, attending via telephone, said he will research and determine what could be done.
Another resident, Jeannie Trudell, spoke regarding the number of speeding vehicles in the area around State Street to High Street and asked what could be done.
Holabaugh said it is a state highway even though it is in borough limits. He said reports of speeding vehicles in the borough is the number one complaint received by council.
He said the Conneaut Lake Regional Police force is doing all it can.
Later in the meeting, Rob Brognoli, another borough resident, noted speeding is still a problem on Aldina Drive.
