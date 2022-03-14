CONNEAUT LAKE — An ordinance requiring landlords to provide the borough with names of tenants in their properties was referred back to the property committee after a discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Rusty Gordon, of ERA Real Estate, asked council several questions about the proposed ordinance and its requirements of the landlords.
The ordinance has been in effect for years, but has not been enforced.
Purpose for requiring the tenants’ names is because each person over the age of 18 is required to pay a $20 per capita tax each year, of which $10 goes to the county, $5 for the school district and $5 to the borough.
Christine Morian, borough secretary, said only 200 residents in the borough are paying the per capita taxes.
Dick Holabaugh, council president, said the borough has more than 600 residents.
Morian said there are 25 landlords who recent property in the borough.
She also noted that the borough is notified of any real estate transfers so the borough knows when new people move in to the borough.
Holabaugh suggested tabling action and have the wording of the ordinance cleared up before it is passed.
• • •
The subject of repairs to the floating metal dock system at Fireman’s Beach was brought up by Councilman Bill Eldridge at Wednesday’s meeting.
The subject had been discussed at several meetings since council member Mario DeBlasio presented information last fall that he believed indicated imminent failure of the system.
Eldridge said, “After review by the CLCDC (Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee), a detailed report was prepared and presented to council by Bob Moss. This report made comparisons to similar dock maintenance issues experienced at Ice House Park. This report recommend a series of preventive maintenance actions that should be pursued to avoid serious damage and dock system failure. The CLCDC offer up to $15,000 to fund this preventive maintenance program.
“Six months later, we have done nothing to make repairs on various connecting hinges or implement any of the recommendations made in the CLCDC report. We have already sent out dock rental renewal contracts and accepted payments to rent those docks. To date, the borough has generated well over $100,000 in dock rental revenues from these docks. Sensible management practices dictate that we must preserve this popular community resource so that it can always be financially self-sustaining.”
He concluded by asking when the beach committee is going to do something about it.
John Chuey, chairman of the beach committee, who was attending the meeting via phone, said the committee is working on the project.
Dick Holabaugh, council president, asked the committee to provide the CLCDC with information about the repairs.
• • •
Council members approved by a 4-3 vote an ordinance regulating conduct and use of Fireman’s Beach and the enforcement of the regulations.
The ordinance deleted the authority of a borough official to enforce the regulations.
It was noted the beach manager would have authority to enforce the regulations, but the police should be contacted if any problems arise.
Council President Dick Holabaugh, Mario DeBlasio, John Chuey and Jim Ross voted tor the change in the ordinance while members Bill Eldridge, Ryan Lany and Penny Monahan voted against deleting the borough official from the ordinance.
Holabaugh explained he voted for it to eliminate any potential issues, believing the police should handle any problems.