CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council Wednesday evening appointed Jim Tegri as the new mayor.
He will assume his duties at the December meeting to fill the unexpired term of John O'Grady, who resigned because he moved from the borough. The term ends at the end of December.
In January, council will have to name a new mayor again because O'Grady was re-elected at the Nov. 2 election. His name was on the ballot because when he moved it was too late to remove him from the ballot.
Tegri conducted a write-in campaign, but O'Grady received 72 votes to 37 Tegri's write-in votes.
Thus, in January, council will again have to name a mayor. It could be Tegri or somebody else.
The vote at Wednesday's meeting was unanimous with councilman Mario DeBlasio voting by phone.
Dick Holabaugh, council president, also announced Jim Ross won a write-in campaign for council and will succeed Mike Krepps in January. Krepps chose not to seek re-election.
Holabaugh, Ryan Lang and Bill Eldridge were all re-elected to serve another four years.