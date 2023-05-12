CONNEAUT LAKE — Sandy Eldridge, president of the Conneaut Lake Garden Club, told Conneaut Lake Borough Council on Wednesday that club volunteers are prepping the Conneaut Lake Community Garden this week, removing weeds and debris, and getting ready for planting day May 20, rain or shine.
She said this season marks the 10th consecutive year since the club volunteered to help the borough restore the garden and preserve its beauty for the community. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy provides annual flowers and mulch to volunteers for planting, and the garden club maintains the garden throughout the growing season.
To celebrate, she said the club’s goal is to break last year’s record of cars driving by and honking in approval.
She announced that the annual plant sale takes place May 29 in the parking lot at Livingston’s Meat Market. This is the club’s largest fundraiser. Money raised from the sale funds the scholarship award to local students.
The sale includes a wide variety of locally grown and well-tended plants, herbs and vegetables — just in time for spring plant. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
