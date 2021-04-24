CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee will provide mulch and volunteers to maintain the landscaping at Fireman's Beach.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the committee and a borough council member, told council the group did that last year and will continue its efforts.
Eldridge also reported for the committee that work at Memorial Park is continuing. It is being paid for by the Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club with funds from a bequest from the estate of the late George Rutherford and is being done as a memorial to Rutherford, a long-time Conneaut Lake resident and Kiwanis Club member, who was master of ceremonies at the annual Memorial Day services at the park.
Eldridge also reported that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will reseal a portion of Route 322 in 2024, including the street through the borough.
In other business during the recent meeting, which last 5 hours, 15 minutes, council approved a request from Julia Catalano, a board member of the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, for approval to use Fireman's Beach for the annual Paddlefest, a kayak race and dice run, on Aug. 7.
Other action included:
• A reporter from the Pennsylvania Cable Network will be in Conneaut Lake on Tuesday to tape a segment about the historical society's museum on North Street. Pennsylvania Cable Network had previously taped a segment on the borough itself and decided to return for a segment about the museum.
• National Day of Prayer services will be May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Fireman's Beach.
• Conneaut Lake Community Pride will sponsor its annual Make a Difference Day cleanup May 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. starting at Memorial Park. Volunteers are welcome.
• Barbara Braden was hired at a salary of $400 a month to clean the portable restrooms on Fireman's Beach seven days a week.
• Council agreed to keep the dumpsters for garbage at the beach. Councilman Mario DeBlasio had suggested moving it to the area of the borough's maintenance building to free up a parking space, but council decided it was better at the beach.
• Council approved a contract with Klingensmith Construction to repair a storm water pipe under Second Street, which is causing major issues.
• Penny Monahan, chairman of the finance committee reported the finances are looking good and are in line with the budget.
• Christine Morian, secretary of the borough, reported requests for information under the Right to Know Act have been numerous, time consuming and expensive for the borough.
• A coyote decoy, which had been erected on Fireman's Beach, has been stolen. Mayor John O'Grady, a member of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, said things are going OK in the police department.
• The property committee reported renovations to the conference room at the town hall have been completed. Monahan also wondered if a grill could be installed at the picnic shelter at Fireman's Beach in the future and if electric could also be installed there. No action was taken.
• Council adopted a burning ordinance, which bans burning in the borough except for bonfires without a permit. Fines ranging from $10 to $500 would be imposed for illegal burning. No burning of leaves and construction debris and other material is permitted. A complete copy of the ordinance may be viewed at the town hall.
• Donna Murphy, a member of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, reported the department answered 19 calls during March, brining the total to 50 for the year. She also reported the fire chief is recuperating from knee surgery.
• Murphy also again asked about the status of a proposed dry fire hydrant, which has been discussed for years. O'Grady told her it was in the hands of the fire chief.
• Council also approved a mitigation contract with the county to participate in a program if there is a disaster in the borough.