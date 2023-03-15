CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC) is donating $10,000 to the borough for use in a project to provide new traffic lights on Water Street at the intersections of First and Second streets.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the CLCDC and also a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, discussed the donation at last Wednesday’s council meeting.
The CLCDC had announced the donation last year. He said since the borough is now beginning to spend funds on the project for engineering, design and bidding documents, the committee would like to transfer the funds from its account to the borough’s general fund account for ease of future auditing.
The $10,000 can be used toward the matching funds of $27,000 needed from the borough for the Green Light Go grant, Eldridge added.
The project is part of an ongoing revitalization effort on Water Street.
Eldridge, who also is a member of the revitalization committee of council, reported on grant applications on behalf of the committee.
He said the work continues with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to prepare a request for quotes for bids to perform work on the Green Light Go Project for the traffic signal at First and Second streets.
Eldridge also said a new Green Light Go grant application for other work is still being reviewed.
Also, the committee is awaiting a decision on a Local Services Act grant application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.