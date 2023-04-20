CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee once again will make a donation to Conneaut Lake Borough Council for contracted services at Fireman’s Beach.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the committee and a member of council, told his fellow council members at last week’s meeting that the committee has approved a contract with Trace Landscaping to weed and mulch the rain garden, the flower beds at the beach entrance and at the base of the ornamental trees.
Value of the donation is approximately $5,500.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio (attending by phone) expressed his appreciation to the committee for its “time, effort and donation,” adding, “I know the community appreciates it.”
• Council approved three upcoming events in the borough.
The Community Pride Committee will have its annual Make A Difference Day on May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will clean up the area in preparation for the summer.
The Kiwanis Club will sponsor a “Color Me” run on June 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will have its annual car cruise on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. A portion of North Second Street will be closed during that time.
• Docks at Firman’s Beach are nearly all rented for the summer, according to Christine Morian, borough secretary.
She said 15 docks were available but by the next day only three remained and she was contacting people on a waiting list.
• A zoning board hearing will be held Friday to hear a request for a variance from Dan and Janice Corner, owners of 115 N. Second St., Conneaut Lake, to allow construction of two porches within the required front yard setbacks.
The hearing is at 11 a.m. at the town hall, 295 High St.
• Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department answered 45 calls during the past month, including 28 for downed trees during recent storms.
• Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department responded to 158 calls during the last month, including 11 for downed trees and five for emergency medical services.
