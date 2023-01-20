CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee continues to work with the French Creek Recreational Trails on the expansion of the trail from Meadville to Conneaut Lake.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the CLCDC, recently told borough council that it is now possible to traverse the trail from Conneaut Cellars Winery to the existing trail with only two small hurdles to overcome — the need for a bridge over Watson Run Creek and a PennDOT-approved crossing at Route 19.
Eldridge said the CLCDC would like to recruit those interested in using the section of the trail to form a peer support group to help with minor maintenance as trail activities increases.
Those interested may visit the CLCDC website at: newconneautlake.com and check on “contact us.”
Eldridge also reported the CLCDC is working on modernizing the web page with a launch date set for the spring. He said Glen Moss has donated $5,000 toward the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.