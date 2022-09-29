CONNEAUT LAKE — The beach committee of Conneaut Lake Borough Council is looking for a new engineer to address concerns about needed repairs to some docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio told council at its recent meeting that Ashley Porter, who had been hired to make recommendations for the repairs last year, still has not submitted a final report or recommended repairs.
DeBlasio said Porter made a preliminary report earlier this spring, but has not returned phone calls or other attempts to contact him by committee members regarding the final recommendations.
DeBlasio, in response to questions from Councilman Bill Eldridge, said, “It isn’t as if we’re not doing anything; we’re working on it.”
A call to Porter by The Meadville Tribune regarding the issue was not returned.
Eldridge, who also is chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC), read a letter from that committee regarding the issue.
Signed by six members, the letter said CLCDC is withdrawing its offer of financial assistance to fund proposed dock maintenance actions. “As you recall, many concerns were raised by some council members that the metal floating dock hinges and the entrance gangways were at risk of imminent failure and could cause personal injury and/or damaged to renters’ boats.”
The letter noted CLCDC worked with the beach committee for weeks to jointly identify preventative maintenance needs. At the August 2021 council meeting, Bob Moss proposed a comprehensive maintenance plan for the docks and offered up to $15,000 of CLCDC funds to impalement a recommended fix. It noted more than a year later, a small number of low-cost hinge replacements have been installed and there is no apparent urgency to perform maintenance on the entrance ramps.
The letter continued that at the time of the original offer, it was pointed out that some of the revenue generated from the newly renovated Fireman’s Beach, which has now exceeded $400,000, should be reinvested in an ongoing dock preventative maintenance program. “Therefore, the CLDCD will still consider donating funds towards a mutually agreed preventative maintenance effort if the borough decides to pursue such a project.”
During the meeting, council approved spending up to $2,000 for some boards on the boat launcher.
In other business, council also heard reports from Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee, regarding grant applications which the borough has submitted.
He said an application for a $400,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has advanced to the next level.
Eldridge said ARC asked for letters from area businesses regarding the impact such a grant would have. Council approved a letter indicating the borough might need to hire the equivalent of one full-time employee if the grant were received.
Eldridge said he feels very positive about the borough’s applications possibly being approved.
Another grant application for $220,000 has been submitted. Grant recipients will be named in November. Eldridge said there are many applications for the grant.
He reported plans are moving for work to be done on Water Street through a Green Light Go program.
