CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council's beach committee reported $33,650 has been collected in deck rentals.
At the start of the most recent council meeting, Pete Johnson, a dock renter, asked why the price went up $100 this year.
John Chuey, beach committee chairman, said the increase was to bring the borough's price more in line with prices charged by other marinas.
With the new improvements to the beach, he said there is a waiting list of 40 potential renters.
He said the funds from the increase could go toward more improvements such as lights and security.
Johnson said there has been some criminal activity on his dock and problems with kids.
He advised police about that and also was told the beach manager will be instructed to keep an eye on kids playing on the docks.
• Council approved a salary of $1,875 for Mason Mihoci, an attendant at Fireman's Beach.
He has worked there for several years.
• Council using $1,200 from the general fund to purchase new equipment.
The unanimous vote came after Penny Monahan, chairwoman of the finance committee, reported the borough's finances look good and the committee recommended the transfer.
• Emily Baum, a Conneaut Lake resident, has been hired by Conneaut Lake Borough Council Police Commission, as a part-time officer.
She is a graduate of the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy.
She will replace Walter Carlson, a retired Pittsburgh police officer, who has been on the job for several months. Chief Todd Pfeifer said Carlson is returning to Pittsburgh.
• Council declined an offer from a Realtor to consider selling some of the property it owns on Line Street where the former recycling dumpster was located.
• Council approved a letter of support for the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance, which is working to provide funds to improve the facades for businesses in the alliance area.