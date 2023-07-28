CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church took its first step Wednesday toward approval of erecting an electronic sign outside the building.
Members of the Conneaut Lake Borough Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for the sign during a hearing with zoning officer Gary Johnson in attendance.
Bob Moss, a member of the church, said the sign would be the same size as the current sign and will be placed in the same location in the lot outside the church.
The sign would not feature animation, but would have scrolling words at three-second intervals. This is designed so motorists would not be distracted while driving, according to Moss.
It also could be changed remotely, he added.
Moss said if approval is given by Conneaut Lake Borough Council, the sign would be installed in the spring.
The next step in the process is seeking permission for erection of a sign at a conditional use hearing before council on Aug. 8 at 6:15 p.m. at the town hall.
