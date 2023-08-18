CONNEAUT LAKE — Presbyterian Church of Conneaut Lake received approval last week to erect an electronic sign in its parking lot on Water Street. Borough council gave the approval at a zoning hearing.
Council heard the recommendations of the planning commission, which conducted a hearing on the subject late last month and recommended approval of the erection of the sign.
It will be located where the current sign is at the church.
Bob Moss, who represented the church at both hearings, praised the planning commission members for their professionalism at the first hearing.
In other news:
• Council approved two community events: the Pumpkinfest parade will be Oct. 14 and the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake will have a Halloween Walk for kids on Oct. 28.
• A request to have a volleyball court on the south end of Fireman’s Beach was rejected by the beach committee of borough council. It was believed that location would be too dangerous because of vehicles launching boats in that area. Council said consideration could be given to having a court on the northern end of the beach.
• Borough secretary Christine Morian was given permission to work remotely one week each month during the winter. She will be working from her daughter’s home in Maryland to help support her daughter while her husband is deployed with the military to Kuwait.
• Council approved the purchase of a “no parking” sign for property owned by the borough on Line Street. Streets Manager Jim Donnachie requested the sign because of the number of vehicles parking there without permission.
