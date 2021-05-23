CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council has approved a burning ordinance to regulate and restrict outdoor fires in the borough.
The ordinance is to prevent public and private nuisances caused by outdoor fires.
The ordinance permits outdoor bonfires, cooking (grilling, smoking, etc.) or recreational fires, but other fires on private property must follow strict guidelines and, in some cases, require a burning permit.
Burning of yard waste, leaves, garbage, household waste (including furniture and appliances), demolition waste, toxic or chemical materials, explosive materials, and recyclables materials is not permitted.
Fines from $25 to $500 plus costs of prosecution may be imposed.
Copies of the ordinance can be viewed at the town hall.
Also at its meeting last week, council approved a request from Mary Beth Jacobs to teach swimming lessons this summer at Fireman's Beach.
Dates will be: July 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 23. Rain dates are July 16 and 23.
Cost is $50 per student.