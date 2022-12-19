CONNEAUT LAKE — A tree at the town hall will be cut down because it is dying.
Jim Donnachie, streets supervisor, was given permission by Conneaut Lake Borough Council at its recent meeting to remove the tree after he told council about its condition.
Donnachie also reported that National Fuel Gas is replacing some lines in towns which is resulting in some road closures.
In other news:
• Herb Bossard and Neil Hamilton were reappointed for four-year terms to the borough’s planning commission. One vacancy still remains on the commission; interested persons may call Christine Morian, borough secretary, at the town hall to apply.
• Sandy Eldridge, who chaired the recent Ice Festival sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, reported on its success at the recent council meeting.
She said in the seven years the committee has sponsored the event, this was the first year the sculptures hadn’t melted the same day. She also announced the 2023 festival will be held Dec. 2.
• Murissa Hall, who is the new postmaster for the borough, introduced herself at the recent council meeting.
She said she has been in Conneaut Lake for several months and appreciates the welcome she has received. She also asked that anyone with concerns about the postal service in the borough to address them with her.
• Borough council approved purchasing weatherized electric boxes for the snowflake decorations on Water Street.
Donnachie requested the boxes after some weather damage.
Cost is $300 each.
