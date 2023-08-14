CONNEAUT LAKE — The borough has been awarded additional grant funds to improve traffic lights along its Water Street corridor.
The borough will receive $583,670 for updated signal equipment on Water Street at Third and Fourth streets.
Conneaut Lake previously had received funding for a Green Light-Go grant for traffic signal upgrades on Water at First and Second streets.
Conneaut Lake is one of 77 municipalities across the state to receive more than $35.5 million toward traffic signal upgrades under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program.
The grants are provided to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.
Green Light-Go program grants may be used for a range of improvements including light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
