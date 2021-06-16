CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council at its recent meeting approved a policy permitting the sale of any borough property valued at less than $2,000 through a private sale.
The policy requires that any such sale could require a fair market value be determined before any sale is approved.
Jim Donnachie, streets supervisor, was given permission to sell an old mower for $400. He said it needs work and the value was determined after comparing it with similar sales.
In other action, council:
• Heard a request from Rob Golenberke regarding more security in the docks area. Golenberke said there has been some vandalism problems on the docks. He suggested surveillance cameras would help. He also added the problem is not just at night, but also in the middle of the day.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said anyone seeing anything illegal happening should contact the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department. He also said the police patrol the area frequently.
Member Mario DeBlasio, who was attending the meeting via phone, said anyone wishing to use the signal from his security camera on his dock may do so.
Councilman Mike Krepps said that until someone is charged for the vandalism, it will continue.
• Heard a report from Bill Eldridge on behalf of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee that the work on Water Street between Second and Third streets is two-thirds complete.
• Approved a request from the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society to shut down part of North Street for its annual car cruise-in on July 10.
• Approved a request for a Pride walk along the promenade on Fireman's Beach the afternoon of July 19. The Conneaut Lake Color Run is in the morning that day.
*Approved a renewal of an insurance contract for $18,515.
• Heard a report that a liquid fuels audit was completed.
• Announced bids will be accepted for seal coating the parking lot at Fireman's Beach. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Aug. 1 with work to begin after Labor Day and be completed by Sept. 30.
• Heard a report that contract negotiations with the police department are ongoing. Holabaugh, who serves on the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, said the department is running smoothly and is busy with 24/7 coverage.
• Heard a report that the pavilion at Fireman's Beach is very popular and is rented for several days this summer.
• Announced the borough's website is up at conneautlakeborough.com.
• Heard a report from John Chuey from the Community Pride Committee that Edith Ann Johnson, sister of the late George Rutherford, was pleased with the work done at Memorial Park with funds from his estate. Chuey said the committee had done some cleaning at the park during the Make A Difference Day. Holabaugh said he'd like to see the flag pole painted.
• Heard a report from Donnachie that repairs to infrastructure on Second Street have been postponed until after the summer season.