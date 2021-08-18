CONNEAUT LAKE — Bill Eldridge, at last week's Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting, reported the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC) is seeking bids for a multi-year contract to take care of the weeding the garden at Fireman's Beach.
Eldridge said the committee is excited to have the annual Ice House Festival return in February. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a short discussion about the cooperative agreement between council and CLCDC, council member Penny Monahan said this might be a good time to review the agreement and Dick Holabaugh, council president, agreed.
In other business, council authorized Jim Donnachie, street supervisor, to contact Klingensmith Construction again regarding work on the infrastructure of Second Street.
The decision has previously been made to table the project until fall.
Donnachie had also reported that an agility agreement between the borough and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is being finalized.
Negotiations for a new contract between the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission are ongoing.
Mayor John O'Grady, a member of the police commission, reported that the department is operating smoothly and its monthly report is available on the website.
He said the department does a lot more work in investigations than people are aware of. He also praised the work of Emily Baum, a local resident, who is a member of the police force.
Plans for a redevelopment committee for the borough were discussed briefly.
Holabugh said plans are moving forward to appoint such a committee.
Eldridge, who has spearheaded the recent revitalization project in the borough, said he would be glad to share what he knew about redevelopment.