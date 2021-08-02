CONNEAUT LAKE — Rob Golenberke was appointed to the Conneaut Lake Municipal Authority at Conneaut Lake Borough Council's recent meeting.
It was noted that while Golenberke does not reside in the borough, he owns property there so is eligible to serve on the authority.
Also at the meeting, attorney Matt Jorden briefly discussed the need for a process to be in place to deal with requests for information under the Right-to-Know Law. He said borough secretary Christine Morian is doing an excellent job and suggested a committee be formed to assist her.
Finance Chairman Penny Monahan reported that the finances of the borough are in good shape.
She said payment of property taxes is going well.
The borough's budget includes real estate, per capita, local income and local emergency services tax are well as dock rentals from Fireman's Beach.
At the recommendation of the finance committee, council approved purchase of a new computer for the office.