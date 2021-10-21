CONNEAUT LAKE — A proposal to sell water which would be used for a proposed housing development in the Aldina Drive area was discussed at length at the recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Council member Bill Eldridge quoted an article from the Tribune in which it was indicated the developers of the 100-house plan would add onto the borough's water system.
Eldridge said Aqua Pa., a water utility company, and the real estate developer company believe they have a deal with the borough to obtain all the water they need from the borough to sustain the 100 houses.
He said they have invested money in engineering plans that clearly show water lines being extended for miles to tie into the borough's system.
Eldridge questioned whether Aqua Pa. or the developer had been in contact with council members regarding the issue.
Council member Mario DeBlasio, who was attending the meeting via phone, said he had met two gentlemen from the development company at a breakfast meeting several months ago as an individual.
DeBlasio said he believes it might be beneficial for the borough to extend the bulk water contract and that it would be a good idea to look into. He added he did not tell the developer council would do that.
DeBlasio also is a member of the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake.
Jim Negri, chairman of the authority, said he had never met with the developer. He also said the developer had talked with Bob Morrow, sewage plant superintendent, and wanted to see the borough's system.
The question arose as to whether the municipal authority had the authority to sell water without council's approval.
Council member Mike Krepps questioned whether another well would have to be dug to provide additional water for 100 homes, adding there isn't enough water pressure now.
DeBlasio said he thought council should explore all options.
During the discussion, Eldridge pointed out that Negri did not want the municipal authority to make any negotiations with Aqua Pa. before approaching council and the residents of the borough first.
Eldridge said DeBlasio said there have been no proposals or negotiations with Aqua Pa. to do anything. Eldridge added that DeBlasio thinks the municipal authority has the right to make decisions without involving council since it is the water authority.
Eldridge asked that borough solicitor Matt Jorden provide legal opinions on the questions regarding the issue.
The questions are:
• Can the municipal authority sell of the water utility without borough approval?
• Can the municipal authority allow the expansion of the borough water authority to other municipalities without borough approval?
• Can the borough deny a building permit that attempts to connect the borough water utilities for the above purpose?
No action was taken regarding a change in the contact with Aqua Pa.