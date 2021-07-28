CONNEAUT LAKE — A boating accident late Monday afternoon along the northeastern shoreline of Conneaut Lake is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
"Other than confirming there was a boat accident with property damage and no injuries beyond first aid/evaluation at the scene, I am unable to provide any additional details as the cause remains under investigation," Mike Parker, communications director for the commission, said in an email to the Tribune on Tuesday.
No charges had been filed in the case as of Tuesday, according to online court records.
The accident happened about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the area of private docks off Lake Shore Drive off Route 18, according to emergency radio traffic from the Crawford County 911 Center. Radio traffic indicated a boat had struck a dock.
Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service initially were dispatched to the area for a water rescue, but canceled when it was reported by dispatchers that all persons were out of the water, according to radio traffic.
However, at about 5:40 p.m. emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene for a patient evaluation, according to radio traffic.
