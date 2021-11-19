CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will have special hours this weekend as part of a special Christmas display.
Several members of the society have decorated trees and the museum has been decorated for the holiday to help spread the holiday spirit.
The museum will be open Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for visitors to enjoy.
In addition, the society will hold its annual "Small Business Sale" for Christmas. The sale is designed to give support to small businesses and local businesses.
Each year, the society buys new items for sale. This year there are five different new items.
One is a puzzle of the Blue Streak. It measures 11 inches by 18 inches and is about 150 to 175 pieces. Only 100 puzzles are available at a cost of $10 plus 60 cents tax.
Also new this year is a Wendell August ornament featuring the Tumble Bug and is only $12. An apron with the lettering "Chilling and Grilling at Conneaut Lake, Pa." has been created especially for the society and is $10. A new set of four coasters featureing various scenes of Conneaut Lake history is available. The ceramic coasters are $8. And a new T-shirt with the saying "I Got Revitalized at Conneaut Lake" is $10. New long-sleeves T-shirts are now available.
The hours of the annual sale will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
The museum also will be open during the Ice House Festival on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jane Smith, chairman of projects and promotions, encourages visitors to stop and see the decorations and all the museum has to offer.
"We have everything from word search puzzles (all Conneaut Lake words) at $3 to specially designed Conneaut Lake clocks at $85 and 16 by 20 pictures with three-dimensional outline of the lake at $150," she said.
Smith said the society tries to offer gifts at all price ranges.
In addition to the specialty items, the gift shop includes a variety of historical books and other items.
• More information: Call Smith at 814-337-6377.