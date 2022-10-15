CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will close its museum for the winter after this weekend.
The museum, located at 150 N. Third St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Volunteers will be at the Fall Pumpkin Festival today through Sunday offering a wide variety of gift items.
New this year is a Wendell August Forge ornament featuring Dreamland Ballroom that sells for $12. Previous ornaments available will be feature the Tumble Bug and the Blue Streak.
In addition, other new items are pilsner (beer) glasses with medallions of the Tumble Bug and the Blue Streak for $45; wine bottle openers with “Conneaut Lake” inscribed on the handle and in a gift box for $12; as well as three sizes of the Conneaut Lake flag, a yard size and boat size for $16 and a 3-by-5-foot one for $20.
Other items include clothing and books.
The museum will hold several special events during the early winter.
The first is Nov. 19 and 20 when it will be present a display of decorated Christmas trees. Anyone wishing to decorate a tree for display may take it to the museum on Nov. 12. The display, which will be open Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. And Nov. 20 from 2 to 5, is free of charge.
On Nov. 26, the society will join the annual Small Business Saturday and open the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a pre-Christmas sale.
On. Dec. 3, the museum will join the Ice House Festival and be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot chocolate for visitors.
The society’s annual Christmas dinner is set for Dec. 19. It is open to members and guests, and reservations may be made by contacting Jean Shanley at (814) 337-6377.
