The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society is hosting a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Conneaut Lake Breeze. The first issue was published on March 1, 1922 by M.E. Barton.
The Historical Society has in its collection every issue of the Breeze in original paper, microfilm and now in digital, searchable format.
The society wants to thank all of its supporters who have made the collection possible to allow visitors to enjoy the displays of the Breeze and its history, share memories and stories, and to learn how they can access it in the society’s research center or from the comfort of your home.
The celebration will be held at the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, 150 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake, from 2 to 5 p.m. March 12.
• To RSVP: Call (814) 724-9841