CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will open its museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Small Business Saturday sale.
The museum is located at 150 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake.
New items this year include two Wendell August Forge ornaments — one of the Blue Streak and one of Dreamland Ballroom. There is a limited supply of Tumble Bug ornaments as well.
Also new are three different sizes of blue and white flags — a garden size, boat size and the full 3-foot by 5-foot.
In addition, the society will have a pair of pilsner glasses with the medallions of the Blue Streak on one and the Tumble Bug on the other. They are in a black box or in a wooden pine box engraved with the two rides from Conneaut Lake Park on the front. Also new this year is a boxed stainless steel wine opener with stopper engraved with Conneaut Lake to make it a gift of remembrance of the area.
“We have gifts in every prize range,” said Jane Smith, treasurer and chairman of the projects and promotions committee. Prices range from $5 to $150. In addition to the new items, the society also has clothing with Conneaut Lake written on it. Clothing includes T-shirts, long-sleeved t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies with no zipper and hoodies with a zipper.
The gift shop also includes all types of books, including a book about ghosts at Hotel Conneaut, as well as an Arcadia book of the history of Conneaut Lake Park, books about boats and various ones about life at Conneaut Lake.
Specialty items include a clock with a three-dimensional etching of the lake and also a large picture of the same etching. The etchings include the locations and names of the different streets along the lake. Also includes is a similar one of Pymatuning Lake.
In addition, there will be one “inventory reduction” table feature sale prices on a number of items.
Smith said the society features the Conneaut Lake area in its gift shop and has chosen not to sell many items that others sell as it doesn’t want to compete with other businesses or organizations.
Proceeds from the sale are used to pay for expenses in operating the museum, which features the Liberty the Second boat, a car from the Blue Streak, as well as thousands of other items.
The museum is decorated with 12 different trees (some large and some small) as well as other holiday decor to help celebrate the Christmas season.
The museum also will be open Dec. 3 during the Ice House Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.