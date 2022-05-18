CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will open for the season Saturday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated vestibule.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. to allow visitors to see the vestibule, which has been upgraded to improve the floor for safety reasons, as well as a new display of pictures.
Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
The museum, at 150 N. Third St., will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. through mid-October.
The museum also will be open from 10 a.m. until about noon on Memorial Day, when a kayak raffle will be done. Hot dogs and snacks will be available for purchase on the holiday.
The gift shop will include several new items, including a Wendell August Forge ornament featuring the Blue Streak of Conneaut Lake Park at a cost of $12. The Tumble Bug ornaments are sold out, but a new order has been placed and is planned to be here May 31. Anyone wishing to reserve a Tumble Bug ornament may call Jane Smith at (814) 337-6377. Once these are sold, no more will be ordered.
Also available this year is a stainless steel wine and bottle opener in a box for $12. The handle of the opener is engraved with the words “Conneaut Lake.”
Also added to the gift shop this year are specially designed flags, featuring an outline of the lake and a picture of the Liberty the Second. Flags come in two sizes: 12 by 15 for a garden size for $16; a 3-by-5 flag for $20; and a “boat” flag that also is 12 by 15, which also is $16. Flags are nylon and have a vibrant blue background.
Other items includes a wide variety of books; unique specialty items; and clothing, including tank tops, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with or without a zipper.
Volunteers have been working for months on the vestibule. The society received a $5,000 grant from the Dietrich Foundation to help pay some of the construction costs. One major portion of the work was to level the floor coming into the museum, which was a safety concern as it slanted downward. A new floor, donated by Shipton Carpeting, was installed as well.
Work also was done in the garage area, which houses the Liberty the Second boat. A Blue Streak car donated by Conneaut Lake Park is also on display in the garage.
• More information or to order gift items online: Visit conneautlakehistory.com.
