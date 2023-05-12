CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society has opened its museum, at 150 N. Third St., for the season.
Hours will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. The museum will be open until the middle of October.
New exhibits this year focus on the Blue Streak and the Hell Hole sign from Conneaut Lake Park, and a special interpretative overview of how Conneaut Lake has changed over the years. The latter, donated by John and Jody Sperry, allows visitors to use their smartphones to view the streets, including the homes and buildings, of the town over many decades.
The museum also features several new gifts, including a set of wine glasses from Wendell August Forge with images of the Blue Streak on them. The set of two sell for $45. Also new is a rubber “gripper” that can be used to open tight jar lids. The gripper has an engraving of the society’s logo and a “message” to “Get a grip on life at Conneaut Lake.” They sell for $2.
The society’s newest Wendell August Forge ornament is of the Dreamland Ballroom. Jane Smith, projects and promotions chairman, said the idea is to offer something for every price range. The ballroom ornament is designed to bring back memories of activities at the ballroom, which was destroyed in a fire. Later this summer, the 2023 ornament featuring Hotel Conneaut will be introduced. Each ornament is $12.
In addition to the new exhibits and gift items, the Skee-ball, which operated at the park, is back in operation. It has been repaired and available for guests to enjoy free of charge.
The museum is handicapped accessible and climate controlled.
There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted.
For other gift ideas or information, visit conneautlakehistory.com.
Special tour appointments may be made by contacting Chuck Groger at (814) 382-8722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.