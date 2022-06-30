CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum, 150 N. Third St., is open for the season.
Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The museum also will be open on Monday, the Fourth of July, from 10 to 2.
The society is offering several new gifts for purchase this year.
One is a pair of pilsner glasses with medallions of the Conneaut Lake Park Blue Streak on one and the Tumble Bug on the second.
The medallions are the same as the ornaments from Wendell August Forge. Cost is $45. They come in a black cardboard box for $45 or a wooden pine box engraved with the words Blue Streak and Tumble Bug for $57.
Also offered are ornaments at $12 each.
The third item is a garden and boat flag for $16, and a 3-by-5 for $20.
All are available at the museum and will be available online after next week.
Featured this year for a new display is one of the original cars from the Blue Streak.
It is housed in the garage portion of the museum and features a video of the ride itself. Visitors can sit in the car and watch the video and feel like they are taking a ride back in time.
Another new item recently donated is a mirror from the old fun house at the park. It distorts one’s body to make it look tall and thin.
Society members also remind visitors of the annual car show on July 9.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. Registration begins at 9. Entry is $5. Prizes will be given for best of show, people’s choice and door prizes. Only registered cars are eligible to win the prizes. Parking is on grass or paved lot. Refreshments will be available to purchase.
Both events are free and open to the public.
