CONNEAUT LAKE — Discussions continue between the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society and Conneaut Lake regarding the possible sale of the borough's maintenance building to the historical society for a maritime museum.
Penny Monahan, chairman of the property committee, reported to Conneaut Lake Borough Council at its recent meeting that the committee had met with Chuck Groger, president of the historical society, regarding the issue.
She said the borough is not opposed to the idea, but it will depend on how much it would cost for the borough to build another maintenance building.
The committee is investigating the costs and continues to discuss the proposal.
Julia Catalano, a board member of the historical society, told council the historical society is planning a celebration for March 12 to mark the 100th anniversary of the first edition of the Conneaut Lake Breeze.
She said the historical society has copies of the Breeze on microfilm, which has been digitized for easy use for research.
She invited council members to attend the celebration on March 12.