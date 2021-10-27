SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The cause of a Tuesday night fire at a Conneaut Lake home that injured two people and damaged the structure is under investigation.
The fire began in the dining room area of the two-story home at 12196 W. Vernon Road around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department said.
The home, owned by Alice M. Howick, is located in Sadsbury Township, about a half-mile east of the borough of Conneaut Lake.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office, but is considered accidental, Treacy told the Tribune Wednesday.
Two patients — a man and woman — were undergoing treatment by paramedics from Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service when firemen arrived on the scene, Treacy said. The pair went to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and one of the people apparently had burns, Treacy said. There also apparently was a third person in the home at the time the fire started, but it wasn't known if the person was injured, he said.
There were two cats within the home and one of the animals did succumb to smoke inhalation, he said.
Firemen were able to contain fire damage to the dining room and its walls which reached the second floor, Treacy said. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for heat sources within the walls and then put out the fire, he said.
No firemen were injured, he said.
Conneaut Lake was assisted by Summit Township, Vernon Central, Fallowfield, Greenwood Township, Linesville, North Shenango Township and Andover, Ohio, volunteer fire departments. Firemen returned to quarters at 11:17 p.m.
