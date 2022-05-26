CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, at their recent meeting, approved paying $45,000 toward council’s match for a $275,000 Green Light Go grant from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee has agreed to donate the remaining $10,000 for the borough’s required match. PennDOT is paying $220,000 and the borough’s share is $55,000, or 20 percent.
The funds are a cost-sharing basis to complete the designs, prepare the request for proposal, select the low-bidding firm, hire an on-site quality assurance inspector, and complete the construction.
The project will replace the existing traffic signals on Water Street at the intersections of First and Second streets.
Members approved the move 5-1, but it was not without controversy.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio voted no, saying he has “serious concerns” about CT Consultants and will not support any funds for projects which involve CT Consultants, the engineering firm that has done all the work for the multi-year, multimillion-dollar revitalization project on Water Street and Fireman’s Beach.
Councilman Ryan Lang said he does not have the “warm and fuzzies” about CT Consultants right now but voted yes for the project along with members Jim Ross, Penny Monahan, Bill Eldridge and Dick Holabaugh. Councilman John Chuey was absent.
DeBlasio and Lang are upset with CT Consultants over issues with the docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Holabaugh and Monahan both said they thought it would be better to keep on working with CT Consultants.
Eldridge pointed out that PennDOT must approve the final design and bidding for the construction and CT Consultants does not bid on construction.
Although the borough has approved spending the $45,000, Eldridge pointed out that the revitalization committee has two grant applications being reviewed and if those grants are received, some of those funds could be used toward the matching funds needed.
A $400,000 Department of Community and Economic Development Appalachian Regional Commission grant and a $220,000 Local Share Account grant are being reviewed.
Eldridge said the revitalization committee continues to work with PennDOT on the 2024 Betterment Project and also is seeking other funding possibilities through the Crawford County Planning Commission.
