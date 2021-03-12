LINESVILLE — An update to a Conneaut School District policy that has been opposed by one school board member advanced toward final adoption with no changes made to its language.
The update to Policy 201 underwent first reading at Wednesday night's voting meeting. The first reading does not require a vote, and the final passage of the update won't take place until next month's voting meeting.
The update is intended to close a loophole with regard to registration for kindergarten classes in the district. Under the update, if students who lived in the Conneaut area but were registered for classes with another entity — such as a cyber charter school — then left that entity, they cannot register for kindergarten classes with Conneaut unless they're gifted students and were at least 5 years old by Sept. 1.
Exceptions are made for students who lived outside Conneaut initially and then moved into the school district area. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, speaking at the March 3 meeting, explained the change is to stop cases where parents have registered their students in a cyber charter kindergarten program only to immediately pull them out so they can register for kindergarten with Conneaut.
Under the current policy, this allows the parents to skirt the age requirement for registering for kindergarten classes. Students must be at least 5 years old by Sept. 1 to register for kindergarten in Conneaut.
Board member Theressa Miller has voiced opposition to the update due to concerns that the new version of the policy doesn't allow for exceptions in cases where a major life event interrupts a student's kindergarten education with another entity. An example Miller presented at the March 3 meeting was of a grandparent, who provided sole supervision for a student taking cyber charter kindergarten classes, passing away.
"I will continue to oppose this because it does not allow for life to happen to that kid and it assumes the parents are trying to one-up the school district," Miller said at Wednesday's meeting.
Miller had suggested the school board's policy committee look into providing an exception for such life events. However, board member Eric McGuirk, a member of the committee, said its members felt there was nothing wrong with the policy in the way it was currently written.
"You've got to draw the line somewhere," McGuirk told the Tribune in an interview Thursday.
Board member GW Hall, another policy committee member, noted that the policy had been reviewed by the school board's solicitor, George Joseph.
Assuming nothing unexpected occurs, the policy's final vote should occur at the April 14 school board meeting.
