Both of Conneaut School Board's incumbent candidates appear likely to retain their seats in Tuesday's election, with two newcomers picking up spots as well, according to unofficial results from the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services.
Board President Dorothy Luckock and member John Burnham appear set to defend their seats in the Region 2 election, with challenger Nicole Mead trailing in totals. With all five precincts reported, Burnham led with an unofficial total of 700 votes, with Luckock following at 662 votes and Mead at 362. Write-in votes were minimal, at only seven.
Luckock was cross-filed as a Democrat and a Republican in the election. Mead, meanwhile, was only on the Democratic ticket, while Burnham was only on the Republican ballot.
The participation rate was at little under a third of total voters, with only 1,064 votes cast out of a possible 3,543, or 30.03 percent.
Burnham, speaking to the Tribune late Tuesday, thanked his voters and the poll workers, but decried the low participation rate in the election. He said residents who didn't exercise their right to vote "should kind of think twice next time."
"Every vote can count, especially on some of these narrow races we have had in the past," he said. "I would say people need to participate."
Burnham said he will continue to serve on the board in the manner he has been.
In Region 1, Republican candidate Ryan Klink was ahead of Democratic candidate Ashlee Luke by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. With all six precincts reporting, Klink stood at an unofficial total of 619 votes against Luke's 209 and only two write-in votes cast.
Neither candidate was an incumbent in the Region 1 election. The participation rate in Region 1 was at 855 votes cast out of a possible 3,602, or 23.74 percent.
Adam Horne was the only balloted candidate in the Region 3 election and seems set to receive an easy victory. Horne had 813 votes cast in his favor and only nine write-in votes cast in the election with all four precincts reporting.
Horne is also a newcomer to the school board. In terms of participation rate in Region 3, 922 residents cast votes out of a possible 4,113 possible votes, or 22.42 percent.
Totals may change as the county continues to count and certify votes. In particular, the county sent out 4,833 absentee and mail-in ballots, with 3,763 returned as of midday Tuesday, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections and a county commissioner.
While it's unlikely all of these votes are in the Conneaut School District election regions, it is likely at least some of them are and will alter the totals as they are counted.
All results reported are unofficial. The county will now launch into canvassing and official tabulation is set to start Friday, a process which will likely take several days.
Attempts to reach Luckock and Klink were unsuccessful Tuesday.
