LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is considering solutions to the issue of low assessment values amongst some property within the district and a perceived disparity in how much some residents pay in taxes.
At a joint work session and voting meeting on Wednesday, board members heard from Business Manager Greg Mayle and board Solicitor George Joseph on the topic of property assessment. No formal vote was taken at the meeting in regards to property assessment, but members raised the possibility of some actions to be considered down the line.
According to Mayle, it has been about 50 years since Crawford County last had a countywide property reassessment, one of the longest spans of time between assessments among counties in Pennsylvania.
"It's no secret that in Crawford County it's been quite a long time since any kind of assessment has been conducted," he said. "I believe the last full one was 1969. In 1987, they changed the multiplier a little bit to try and catch things up."
The assessment of property values has a large impact on the revenue streams of the school district. The property tax imposed by the school board is based off of the assessed value of a property.
The sale of a property does not necessarily trigger a reassessment, both Mayle and Joseph said. This can lead to a property selling for several times its assessed value and not receiving any kind of update to what the county values it at.
"Typically the things that will trigger a reassessment is a property improvement that requires a building permit, like an addition or substantial renovation where the assessor has to come out and assess that," Joseph said.
However, there are ways the school board as an entity could seek to have a property reassessed. One such method that Joseph raised is the individual property appeal, which can be filed after a property is sold.
Joseph said that other school districts he works with typically have a policy in place where if the difference in sale value compared to assessed value of a property would generate a certain amount of additional tax revenue, the school boards will file for such an appeal. One such district, he said, averages around a dozen appeals each year.
However, the deadline to file for such an appeal is Aug. 1, meaning it's likely too late to take up such action for this year.
A countywide reassessment can also be compelled through a lawsuit based off a factor called the coefficient of dispersion. The coefficient, Joseph described, is the discrepancy between how much certain properties in the county pay in property tax compared to those who haven't had their assessed value change much.
"If the coefficient of dispersion is large enough, the courts would order upon litigation ... a countywide assessment," Joseph said.
The solicitor did inform the board that a countywide assessment does not necessarily lead to a windfall in tax revenue for the school district. Limitations, he said, are in place on what taxes can be collected as a result of the reassessment, and the school district's millage has to be adjusted following the process.
However, Joseph estimated it is likely, given the 50-year gap between assessments, that the coefficient of dispersion is large enough that a court could compel a reassessment. The solicitor said a dispersion of more than 20 percent is the amount warranted to trigger a compelled reassessment.
"If I were to guess, and this is a pure guess ... I would guess Crawford County's coefficient of dispersion is larger than 20 percent," he said.
Joseph said compelling the reassessment through court action was "not necessarily a good solution," as it requires expert testimony and examination. He suggested the school board, if it is interested in a countywide shift in property values, to approach the county commissioners first and request the process be done, rather than force it.
The board members seemed to mostly favor the appeal process. Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein said he had received feedback from residents in his voting district expressing an interest in creating "equity" in terms of how much in taxes are paid.
"I think it's very important to mention; as we look to the future in operating with budget shortfalls, I think it would be much more well received in the community to have a plan to fix the equity than it would be to raise taxes for everyone if that would have to happen," Hornstein said. "So it's about paying fair share of properties at what they're selling."
Board member Theressa Miller voiced some concern, especially in regard to changing people's taxes after the pandemic and potentially discouraging the booming housing market.
"We all like to see people moving in and housing being built and filled," Miller said.
However, she suggested that Mayle keep track of the discrepancy of houses sold compared to their assessed value from between next August and December and have it reviewed by the budget and finance committee, with potential board action to follow early next year.
Wednesday's board meeting only barely reached quorum. Board members John Burnham, Kathleen Duncan-Klink and Tim McQuiston were absent, while board member GW Hall attended virtually. An eight-minute delay for the meeting was held to allow Hornstein to arrive to create quorum, while board member Eric McGuirk arrived around 25 minutes into the meeting.
The board will next gather for a town hall community meeting on Aug. 4 in the Conneaut Area Senior High School auditorium. The board members will respond to questions and comments from the community, as well as give information about the coming school year.
The board will hold a joint work session and voting meeting again next month, to take place Aug. 11.
