LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members invited the public to a town hall meeting Wednesday where they discussed how the 2021-22 school year will look with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jarrin Sperry began the meeting discussing the delta variant of the virus which has become so prevalent. Citing data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sperry said the delta variant makes up about 90 percent of new infections in the United States. Sperry said the strain has more than 1,000 the viral load of other variants.
The strain is infectious from 9 to 12 feet away, Sperry said, and can take two to 12 seconds to infect someone from the time they get into proximity with an infected person.
"The delta variant is incredibly infectious," he said. "It is very difficult to control."
As such, Sperry stressed the need for people to get vaccinated.
"The more people we get vaccinated, the safer we're going to make it for ourselves and our kids," he said.
He reported that 97 percent of hospitalizations from the disease are among the unvaccinated, with a similar percentage among those who die from the disease. While breakthrough cases in vaccinated people do occur, Sperry said the data shows only 0.04 percent of vaccinated people have experienced a case of COVID-19 after getting a shot as of July 22, and in most cases, they receive only mild symptoms, similar to the common cold.
As of the week of the meeting, Sperry said 49.5 percent of Crawford County is either vaccinated or immune to COVID-19 due to a previous infection. A 70 percent vaccinated or immunity rate is required to achieve some level of herd immunity.
"Health experts are urging that people need to get vaccinated," Sperry said. "It's the easiest way to fight this."
With that data in mind, Sperry said Pennsylvania as a whole has been able to avoid having major outbreaks similar to those going on in other states. As such, Conneaut will be attempting as much of a return to normal as possible.
Students will attend class five days a week, with normal arrival and dismissal times. Teachers will conduct class in-person, and athletics and extracurricular activities will be held as usual. Audience members will be allowed at sports and other events.
Conneaut will continue its enhanced cleaning regimen, trying to ensure high-touch areas remain as germ-free as possible. There will be higher levels of ventilation in school buildings. Typically, Sperry said, the school district shuts off ventilation in the buildings during the evening to save on power. However, this has not been done during the pandemic, keeping air circulation at a greater degree throughout the day.
Masks will not be required in school buildings, but are highly encouraged for those not vaccinated. However, due to a federal mandate, masks will be required while riding on school buses and other forms of school transportation.
"There's nothing we can do about that federal mandate," Sperry said.
Masks may be required in the future depending on community transmission rates or changes in state or federal regulations.
Temporary closures of school buildings may occur if there are spikes in cases, with all students having access to a Chromebook if the need arises to move to remote education.
Proof of vaccinations will not be required, though students may be asked if they are vaccinated during contact tracing following a positive case.
Unvaccinated people who have had exposure to a confirmed positive case will have to quarantine. Vaccinated people do not have to quarantine for being in close proximity to a positive case.
The school district will not be conducting testing of students.
Sperry encouraged parents to keep their kids home if they feel ill even slightly. The school district will continue to waive a requirement that parents have to get a doctor's excuse if they keep their kid home sick for an extended period of time.
"If you have COVID symptoms, get tested," he said. "You don't want to spread them."
In response to an audience question, Sperry said the school district will allow volunteers to come back to assist in school events. Conneaut will not ask the vaccination status of those volunteers, but encourages mask wearing among those who have not yet received their shot.
If on a field trip and other forms of travel, students will be required to follow the health and safety guidelines of wherever they are visiting.
The town hall was attended by about two dozen members of the public. In addition, the meeting was broadcast live on the district's YouTube channel.
Technology Director Rick Kelly said the livestream of the meeting averaged around 32 people, with the view counter of the video on Thursday numbering 144 views as of 4:30 p.m.
Board President Dorothy Luckock said she "really appreciated those members of the public" who were able to attend or view the meeting.
Board member Theresea Miller expressed satisfaction with the amount of community engagement the board got with the meeting.
"I am very excited that we had as many as we did," Miller said. She said it was a "good step" toward the board's goal of increasing public participation and communication with those within the school district.
Conneaut School Board will meet next Wednesday for a combined work session and voting meeting due to the lower amount of board business typically undertaken in the summer. Since both meetings will be held on the same date, the board will start an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.