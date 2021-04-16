LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District now has three full-time cyber school positions, following a 7-2 vote by school board members.
The creation of a cyber math teacher/technology integrator, cyber english teacher and a supervisor of online learning and digital resources was approved at Wednesday's voting meeting. School board members Theressa Miller and John Burnham voted against the measure.
The creation of those positions was something called for in Business Manager Greg Mayle's 2021-22 school year budget. Mayle budgeted $869,751 to be spent on Conneaut's cyber program for next year, mostly through stimulus funds the district has received.
The cyber supervisor and cyber English instructor are entirely new positions, while the technology integrator was a preexisting position which was just altered to also include cyber math teacher in the title.
The supervisor will oversee both the full-time cyber teachers as well as any teachers performing cyber education duties in addition to their traditional work at the school buildings. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry compared the position to acting as a principal, though exclusively for the cyber program and also having some additional duties.
For Miller, who was the first to raise her objections, the idea of hiring three new full-time employees just to run the cyber program felt preemptive. She called for the school board to wait a year to see how cyber attendance numbers come out next year, as well as to more fully develop a plan for the program.
"I just think that we are jumping the gun based on where we are with COVID, where we are with our current administration coming in and where we will be with our student population next year as we look at COVID," she said.
"This to me is a year too early with no plan," Miller later said in the meeting.
Burnham, meanwhile, felt there needed to be more discussion on the matter, and made a motion to table the vote. However, the motion died as no board member seconded it.
Burnham expressed concern for the costs of the measure, and bemoaned what he felt was a lack of information.
"You're going to create this position. What's the salary going to be?" he asked. "Do you know? I don't."
He further said the new supervisor position was taking away responsibilities from existing administrators and just giving it to someone else, and also asked "what position are we going to get rid of to pay for this?"
Other board members, however, shot back. GW Hall expressed his support for the idea, bringing up that the supervisor would act as an advocate and marketer for the Conneaut cyber program, potentially drawing back kids attending cyber charter programs.
"I feel that we're in a position now where every kid we save that does not go to a PA cyber school comes directly back in and stays in our district," he said.
Hall said COVID-19 opened up the door to students who might enjoy a cyber education more.
Board member Don Ellis echoed the sentiments regarding pulling kids back from cyber charter schools.
"We've been battling cyber (charter) for the 12 years I've been on the board and never gotten anywhere," he said. "If there's anything that we can do to help cyber, I'm 100 percent for it."
Sperry said there may be kids next year who do not return to standard schooling because they've found they enjoyed cyber schooling or are still too concerned of health risks from COVID-19 to return.
There were several agenda items relating to the creation of the cyber positions, but they were lumped together for the purpose of the vote, which ultimately passed.
Sperry, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said hiring for the positions will likely occur in June, with a possibility of May if the school district is aggressive in the process. He said the cyber supervisor will likely have a starting salary of $80,000 to $90,000, compared to salaries of $110,000 to $115,000 for principals. Meanwhile, he expects the cyber teachers to receive the standard starting pay rate for educators in the district.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.