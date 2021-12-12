Masks for students in Conneaut School District and Crawford Central School District will be optional when schools open their doors Monday, the two districts announced in similar social media postings today.
The announcements come after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling Friday that invalidated a Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate put into effect in early September.
Both districts urged that all staff and students continue to wear masks.
“The District HIGHLY RECOMMENDS a face covering be worn in all school buildings,” Superintendent Jarrin Sperry stated in the Conneaut announcement, “regardless of vaccination status due to the current surge in cases we are experiencing in our state and county.”
The state Supreme Court decision left mask policies in the hands of local school districts. Conneaut and Crawford Central explained that the mask rules for each district would revert to those established in the health and safety protocols approved over the summer. Both school boards had approved protocols that recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.
While students won’t be required to wear masks in school, they should still hold onto their face coverings. A federal mandate requiring masks on public transportation, including school buses, remains in effect. Students in Conneaut and Crawford Central, as well as others across the state and the country, will be required to continue wearing masks on school buses until at least Jan. 22.