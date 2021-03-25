By Jean Shanley
Special to The Tribune
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Pennsylvania Ethics Commission has been asked for advice regarding whether Conneaut Lake Borough Council members are getting special treatment regarding dock spaces at the north end of Fireman's Beach.
Councilman Bill Eldridge announced at the recent council meeting that he has sought the commission's advice about the issue, which has been an ongoing discussion for several months.
One of the issues is whether there is enough room for more docks. Eldridge believes there is room for two more.
Councilman Mario deBlasio, who has three of the docks at that end of the beach, said there may be room for one, but not two more.
After a lengthy discussion, deBlasio suggested he and Eldridge get together and measure the space and then go from there.
Eldridge also believes that since there is a waiting list for the dock space rentals, each person should be limited to one space.
Deblasio disagreed, pointing out he has paid for his spaces for years when there was no waiting list.
Also at issue is the size of the docks. Eldridge said the ones used by borough officials are not the right size.
The end result was the dock policy was tabled until April after council hears from the ethics commission and Eldridge and deBlasio finish measuring the area to determine if there is room for another dock.