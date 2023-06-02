LINESVILLE — For a district facing declining enrollments that seem certain and expenditure increases that seem unavoidable, the best course of action is to close the more rural of its two middle schools.
That was the message from Jarrin Sperry, superintendent of Conneaut School District, at the beginning of a special meeting held Wednesday at Conneaut Area Senior High — a school that was itself the result of an earlier consolidation in the district. Resentment and dissatisfaction over that decade-old reconfiguration were easily evident as nearly half of 16 speakers suggested that the district’s Conneautville-area attendance zone was once again being treated unfairly.
“The recommendation is to close Conneaut Valley Middle School at the end of the ’23-24 school year, to move fifth grades at Conneaut Lake and Conneaut Valley to each respective elementary school and have one middle school at Conneaut Lake and to rename that as the Conneaut Area Middle School,” Sperry told an audience of more than 50 people at the end of his seven-minute presentation. “That is the recommendation.”
The board is not bound by the recommendation and must go through a 90-day “cooling off” period before making any official decision based on Sperry’s recommendation. The board’s first meeting after the 90-day wait is a Sept. 6 work session when a town hall meeting is scheduled at CASH.
The reasons for the recommendation, according to Sperry, were grounded in demographic, economic and academic factors.
Demographics all but demand that the district close one of its buildings: From 2008 and 2022 enrollment shrank by more than 32 percent, according to data Sperry presented. The current student population is projected to shrink an additional 14 percent by 2030. If that occurs, the district will have gone from nearly 2,600 students to a little more than 1,500 in just 23 years.
“No district our size has two middle schools,” Sperry told board members and residents in the audience.
In terms of economics, the district would lose out on $2.3 million over the next decade in construction cost reimbursements from the state if it closes Conneaut Lake Middle School. No reimbursements are due for Conneaut Valley Middle School.
As for academics, Conneaut Lake offers existing special education rooms since all of the middle school students in the district’s special education programs already attend school there. Closing Conneaut Lake would mean relocating those services to Conneaut Valley.
Sperry also cited safety factors, noting that Conneaut Lake offers police and emergency medical services that are not present in the Conneautville area.
Some advantages and disadvantages will result regardless of which school is closed, according to Sperry.
With no tax increases, the district stands to operate at a loss of about $3 million per year and will exhaust its reserves in less than five years. The losses are expected despite tentative plans for a reduction of 10 staff members that would eventually result in annual savings of about $1.5 million.
Moving all of the district’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders to the middle school campus in either Conneaut Lake or Conneautville will mean significant increases in transportation times for many students. Sperry said ride times could increase to 90 minutes.
Many of the speakers who addressed the board cited questions they said remained unanswered after Sperry’s presentation or voiced suspicions that the data offered had been cherry-picked and slanted in favor of Conneaut Lake.
Several Conneautville-area residents expressed concerns about the future of their community if the middle school is closed. The town lost its high school a decade ago, lost its grocery store five years ago, and has seen its population decline steadily since the 1950s.
Jeremy Burnham, who described himself as a “proud 1995 graduate” of the former Conneaut Valley High School, expressed what many residents of the district’s northern region seemed to be thinking.
“It just seems like it’s crazy for my kids to be coming all the way over to Conneaut Lake to go to middle school in a couple of years,” Burnham told the board. Returning to the lectern later, he added a warning that the potential closure could have additional negative consequences on district enrollment.
“We have options,” Burnham told board members. “I don’t have to send my kid to your school just because you’re the local school. I can do cyberschool or I can go move and go somewhere else where I like the product that they create. Just bear that in mind.”
Other Conneautville-area residents made more emotional appeals.
“Our little community can not take another blow,” Sheila Mahoney said. “To close the school — you might as well turn the lights off on either end of (Route) 18. We’ll have nothing left.”
It’s a sentiment that board President Dot Luckock can relate to. A Conneautville native, Luckock has lived there for most of her life and has grandchildren on the verge of entering Valley schools.
“This is a very difficult topic — heart-wrenching for many to even have to discuss it,” Luckock said after the meeting. “Any adjustment would affect me and my family personally as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.