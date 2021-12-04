LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is considering a pilot program to expand middle school sports in the school district, following a showing of support at the athletic committee's last meeting.
At Wednesday's board meeting, President Dorothy Luckock discussed the potential program, which would start off with baseball and softball for grades five through eight. While the proposal the committee received was more expansive, she said the baseball and softball programs received "very strong support," including having willing people lined up to serve as coaches.
The board did not take a vote on the pilot program at the meeting, as the committee was just seeking whether the board had interest in the committee further developing the idea. The athletic committee plans to hammer out details and return with a full proposal to vote on at the January meeting, according to Luckock.
The pilot program would combine students from Conneaut Valley and Conneaut Lake middle schools into one team. Luckock said the fifth- and sixth-grade teams would likely be more of a club format, while the seventh- and eighth-grade teams would be involved in more organized competitions.
Board member GW Hall said that the idea had support from the varsity coaches. Luckock, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said the school district aims to have middle school and high school athletic teams practice under similar coaching styles so the students can more easily transition when they move on to higher grade levels.
Luckock hopes that with the fully detailed program being voted on in January, the middle school teams will be up-and-running for the 2022 spring season. The Conneaut middle schools currently have basketball and volleyball teams, Luckock said, but are limited otherwise.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.