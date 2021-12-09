LINESVILLE — Members of Conneaut School Board discussed potential alternatives to how the school district gets substitute teachers after one board member expressed disappointment in the company the district contracts for substitutes.
At Wednesday's meeting, board member GW Hall said he was disappointed in the performance of Kelly Services Inc., saying people have spoken to him about difficulties trying to become substitute teachers through the company. This comes at a time when Pennsylvania is easing some of the requirements for people to become substitutes to meet a shortage of such teachers.
Hall said people have told him they've been unable to get registered or receive calls back from Kelly, and that the company "doesn't have a path to become a sub."
"Teachers who have retired that want to do it part time have said to me 'It's not worth going through Kelly Services,'" Hall said.
Board member Adam Horne suggested the school board potentially look into having a semi-permanent, on-call substitute teacher for each attendance area, able to step in whenever a teacher is unable to come in to work on a day. Horne said such an idea might be more effective than combining classes under one teacher whenever a substitute isn't available.
"Their class that they were planning to teach that day is disrupted because they have to cover an art class or this class," Horne said. "So now you're not just losing one class in one day, you're losing two classes in two grades."
Board member Kathy Klink mentioned that she's heard of other school districts that have on-call substitutes. Member John Burnham said the idea "might be something to look at," though said he was unsure of the logistics or costs of such an idea.
Superintendent Jarrin Sperry suggested the finance committee look in to alternatives to Kelly Services at its future meetings.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
