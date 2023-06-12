LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members are expected to vote Wednesday on a budget for the 2023-24 school year that comes with a 2-mill property tax rate increase. The tax hike was proposed by the district’s finance committee.
For the owner of a home assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $26,001, the increase would mean an additional $52 in property taxes each year with the total owed going from $1,340.35 to $1,392.35, according to Business Manager Christine Krankota’s final budget presentation to board members during a work session last week.
The presentation laid out several scenarios.
The first showed what district finances would look like for next year with no federal pandemic stimulus funds and no tax increase. With $41.9 million in revenues against $44.9 in expenditures, the district’s fund balance of $11.8 million would be used to balance the $3 million deficit.
If $2.8 million in federal stimulus funds were used but taxes remained the same, the fund balance reserves would only have to supply about $211,000 to balance the budget. And if the stimulus funds were used and the 2-mill tax hike approved, no reserve funds would be necessary. In fact, the fund balance would increase by nearly $250,000.
With no tax increase, the district’s fund balance will be nearly exhausted within three years as the annual deficit grows to more than $4 million, according to the presentation.
Even with an increase, the forecast was still foreboding: The fund balance would be exhausted within four years and the annual deficit would reach $4 million over the same period.
The district has had three tax increases over the past 15 years, according to Krankota’s presentation, resulting in a cumulative increase of 3.47 mills or 7.2 percent.
The board’s budget choices come against the background of local- and state-level plans that are currently unknown.
At the local level, the board is in the midst of making a decision regarding the possible closure of one of its middle schools.
Superintendent Jarrin Sperry recommended late last month that the district close Conneaut Valley Middle School and move all sixth, seventh and eighth graders to the Conneaut Lake Middle School campus. Fifth graders, who have been attending the district’s middle schools, would be moved to the appropriate elementary school. The board is expected to return to the issue in September following a required 90-day “cooling off” period.
At the state level, “the great unknown,” as Krankota referred to it, is the future of funding from Pennsylvania Department of Education. A Commonwealth Court case last year found the “manifest deficiencies” in the current funding system’s treatment of low- and high-wealth districts so egregious that the system was ruled unconstitutional. The case could still be appealed to Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a brief in support of the plaintiffs’ winning argument as attorney general.
While the decision “is expected to transform the way the state funds public education,” according to Krankota, the precise nature of that transformation remains unclear. In the meantime, she noted, “No additional state funding has been woven into (the) 23-24 budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.