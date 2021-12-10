LINESVILLE — The make-up of Conneaut School Board's various committees was announced at the board's meeting Wednesday.
The committee positions are largely unchanged from the previous year with the exception of new board members Adam Horne and Ryan Klink taking spots previously held by former board members Don Ellis and Theressa Miller, neither of whom ran for reelection this year. The only significantly altered committee is the athletics committee, which previously consisted of board President Dorothy Luckock and members Kathy Klink and Ellis.
The new athletics committee is made up of GW Hall, Horne and Ryan Klink. The finance (budget) committee consists of board Vice President Jamie Hornstein, Luckock and Horne. The policy committee has Eric McGuirk, Hall and Kathy Klink as members, and the buildings and grounds committee consists of Tim McQuiston, John Burnham and Ryan Klink.
In addition, an ad hoc committee formed to examine the possibility of a new board meeting space is made up of Hoarnstein and Hall. Board members also unanimously reappointed Burnham and McQuiston to their spots as representatives to the Crawford County Career and Technical Center. The two's appointments were set to expire this month, and will now continue until December of 2024.
