LINESVILLE — In an 8-1 vote at their Wednesday meeting, Conneaut School Board members decided to change a policy on how board members are appointed to committees.
Theressa Miller was the sole "no" vote against the measure. The change allows no more than two board members from the same voting district to serve on the same committee.
Previously, no school board members from the same voting district could be on the same committee together. Conneaut has three voting districts, with three school board members elected from each.
Miller has consistently voiced opposition to the change since it was first proposed in May. She expressed concern over the lack of transparency that may result from the measure, as well as limiting the representation from each of the voting districts.
When the policy was first proposed, it placed no limits on the number of school board members from the same voting district to serve on the same committee. Following a debate at the May 5 school board meeting in which Miller and John Burnham both expressed opposition to the policy, it was changed to the no-more-than-two limit.
Miller said that while she appreciated the alteration for no more than two members, she was still opposed to the policy.
"I think that's a promise broken and I won't be a part of it," she said before casting her no vote.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.