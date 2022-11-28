CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery earned 11 medals at the 2022 American Wine Society commercial wine competition held Oct. 25 and 26 in Bellevue, Washington.
Conneaut Cellars earned silver medals for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Hazel Park Red and Summit Red wines.
Bronze medals were awarded to its Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Princess Snowater, Pymatuning Rose, Snug Harbor and Celoron wines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.