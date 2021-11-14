Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery has won 19 medals in two recent wine competitions.
The winery earned a total of 11 medals in the 2021 American Wine Society commercial wine competition held this month in Atlantic City, N.J. Conneaut Cellars' pinot noir earned a double gold medal while a gold medal went to its cabernet sauvignon.
Silver medals were awarded to its Princess Snowater, Hazel Park Red, Pymatuning Rosé (Best of Class Rosé) and Summit Red.
Bronze medals were awarded to its merlot, syrah, Sadsbury Red, Wolf Island and Snug Harbor wines.
Conneaut Cellars earned eight medals at the 2021 Pennsylvania Wine Competition in Lancaster in October.
Its Huidekoper White won a gold medal while its Hazel Park Red and Allegheny Gold won silver medals.
Bronze medals were warded to its Princess Snowater, Wolf Island, Summit Red, Colonel Crawford and Sadsbury Red wines.