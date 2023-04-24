Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery of Conneaut Lake earned two medals at the recent 12th annual Denver International Spirit Awards.
It won a silver medal for its Espresso Amaretto and a bronze medal for its Evansburg Brandy.
This year more than 550 distilled spirits were judged during a two-day period in March. The competition is judged double blind by a panel of sommeliers and seasoned food and beverage professionals and experienced buyers.
