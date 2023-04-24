Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery of Conneaut Lake earned two medals at the recent 12th annual Denver International Spirit Awards.

It won a silver medal for its Espresso Amaretto and a bronze medal for its Evansburg Brandy.

This year more than 550 distilled spirits were judged during a two-day period in March. The competition is judged double blind by a panel of sommeliers and seasoned food and beverage professionals and experienced buyers.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you