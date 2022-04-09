Conneaut Area Senior High School’s principal remains on the job, but not within the school as he awaits a court hearing next month over alleged wiretapping.
A preliminary hearing for Edward J. Pietroski, the school’s principal, on a charge of wiretapping is set for May 25. Linesville Police Department charged him last month with allegedly having a November 2021 faculty meeting at the high school recorded without all the participants knowledge or consent.
As part of his release on non-monetary bond while awaiting the hearing, Pietroski is to have no contact — direct or indirect — with the four victims and witnesses involved in the case.
George Joseph, Conneaut School District’s attorney, told the Tribune via email Pietroski has been working at the district’s central administration building in Linesville, which is located on the same campus as the high school.
“Mr. Pietroski continues to work on student matters including communication and meetings with parents,” Joseph said. “He is working on building planning and student scheduling.”
“He is communicating with CASH staff as necessary, with the exception of the individuals with whom he is to have no contact,” Joseph said. “Other duties are currently being handled by the assistant principal (Matt Vannoy) and the CLES (Conneaut Lake Elementary) Principal (Doug Parks) who has been temporarily assigned to CASH.”
Who pays for Pietroski’s legal defense still remains the subject of ongoing research, Joseph said in Friday’s email to the Tribune.
On Wednesday, Jarrin Sperry, the district’s superintendent, said the district would fulfill all its legal requirements and it’s not been determined yet who would pay.
Sperry said the school board had a request from the Pennsylvania Principals Association calling for the district to pay the bill and “asserts a legal obligation under Pennsylvania law to do so.”
The Tribune emailed officials of the Pennsylvania Principals Association asking whether such a request had been made of Conneaut School Board and how could the association have the board pay defense attorney fees when it was an alleged criminal case, not a civil one.
The email was acknowledged Friday by the Pennsylvania Principals Association, but no answers were provided.