LINESVILLE — Members of Conneaut School Board approved the final version of the 2021-22 school year budget at a special voting meeting Wednesday, taking one step closer to final adoption of the financial plan.
The $44,219,983 balanced budget was approved 8-1, with board member John Burnham being the single "no" vote. The budget includes no tax increase, with it being balanced mainly thanks to the stimulus funds the school district received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board held a special meeting to approve the budget after its work session in order to allow members to have the final adoption vote at their June voting meeting. Pennsylvania regulations require a school district to have 30 days between approval of the final budget and its adoption. Had the school board held the approval vote at its voting meeting on May 12, the June voting meeting on June 9 would have been too soon afterward.
The budget was slightly altered from when it was presented in April. The budget's total revenues and expenditures were $44.74 million when shown off last month, or about $500,000 more.
However, Business Manager Greg Mayle said the budget was largely unchanged, and the half-a-million-dollar difference pertained mostly to how some stimulus money was spent.
"At first $500,000 sounds like a lot of money, but really most of that, the vast majority, was just changes in plans for the stimulus money, and uses specifically within the capital projects and some reserve items that really offset revenues and expenditures at the same time," he said.
Conneaut received nearly $10 million in stimulus money across the three waves of funding injections from the federal government. The majority of that sum will come from the third stimulus, also known as the American Rescue Plan Act, in which Conneaut is projected to receive around $6 million.
Mayle has called for the school district to spread out the spending of its stimulus money over the next several years, finishing up in the 2024-25 school year.
While Conneaut will not be raising taxes in next year's budget, Mayle has cautioned the board that it will need to address revenue difficulties over the coming years. While presenting the initial version of the budget last month, Mayle said without stimulus funds, the budget would have had a deficit of around $1.2 million.
Burnham, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said his "no" was a protest vote due to the budget including money paying back debt from a construction project from many years ago. He had opposed the projects then and said he still disagrees with them.
Further, Burnham said he thought the amount of money directed toward paying administrators was "in excess" of what was necessary.
